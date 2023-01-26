AI lawyer cancels court date after threats of jail time surface

Prosecution and jail time

Now, NPR has reported that the effort will be dropped after the owner of the program, Joshua Browder, the CEO of the New York-based startup DoNotPay, received threats of possible prosecution and jail time.

“Multiple state bar associations have threatened us," Browder told NPR. "One even said a referral to the district attorney's office and prosecution and prison time would be possible."

One state bar official even noted that the unauthorized practice of law is a misdemeanor in some states and is punishable with up to six months in county jail.

"Even if it wouldn't happen, the threat of criminal charges was enough to give it up," Browder added. "The letters have become so frequent that we thought it was just a distraction and that we should move on."

In a statement, State Bar of California Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona noted that his organization has to examine all possible instances of unauthorized law practice.

"We regularly let potential violators know that they could face prosecution in civil or criminal court, which is entirely up to law enforcement," Cardona said in a statement.

Browder said DoNotPay will now pivot its intentions to focus on assisting people dealing with expensive medical bills, unwanted subscriptions, and issues with credit reporting agencies.

Still hopes for its day in court

But he hasn’t entirely given up on AI seeing its day in the courtroom.