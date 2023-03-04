Bing and Bard AI bubble burst: Microsoft, Google’s Alphabet stocks tumble

"If you're only buying Microsoft and Alphabet for AI, you might be disappointed by how slowly it rolls out and translates to revenue growth," said Gregg Abella, chief executive officer of Investment Partners Asset Management.

"The rate environment is less favorable, and while earnings are robust, they're not as exciting as they used to be in terms of growth."

While the tech giants' shares tublme, businesses like Nvidia Corp. and C3.ai Inc. have surged on the back of the excitement over the potential boost to their business.

Both businesses are making significant investments in AI, which is expensive to create and may not yield a quick return on investment.

AI and inflation

The use of AI in search is a focus for both Microsoft and Alphabet, despite the fact that it could be an expensive long-term growth driver.

Microsoft recently introduced a new version of its Edge browser and Bing search engine that use the technology in addition to investing $10 billion in OpenAI's ChatGPT.