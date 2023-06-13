AI plays god: ChatGPT delivers its first sermon

Something extraordinary happened at the St Paul church in Germany’s Fuerth town on Friday. ChatGPT took center stage and led a unique service, which included 40 minutes of prayers, music, and sermons.

“Dear friends, it is an honor for me to stand here and preach to you…,” said the artificial intelligence chatbot in front of a congregation of 300 people. People lined up outside an hour before the AI church service began.

An avatar of a black man was displayed on a giant screen above the altar. The entire service was led by four different avatars: two young women, and two young men, reported the Associated Press.