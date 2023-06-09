AI regulation: Two bipartisan bills introduced in US Senate

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to experience rapid growth, governments around the world have started to consider modifying policies and regulations around the technology.

US Senators yesterday introduced two separate bipartisan bills addressing AI to tackle issues surrounding the technology and to remain “competitive", according to Reuters.

One bill would require the US government to be transparent when using AI when interacting with people.

The other bill would establish an office to determine whether the US was competitive in the latest technologies. Additionally, the proposed bill would mandate agencies to create a way to enable people to lodge appeals against decisions made by AI.