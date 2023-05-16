AI could help with writer's block in songwriting, says Pet Shop Boys' lead vocalist

From the arrival of MP3 players in the 90s to the birth of iTunes in the early 21st century, we all hoped for another music revolution, but this isn’t quite what we expected.

Things have been moving in the world of AI music.

With AI replicating the music of some of the planet’s most popular artists to streaming services being plagued by bots that ‘fake listen’ to boost streams, the music industry is rattled.

But not everybody is feeling the trembles of the fear brought on by AI.

In an interview with British publication Radio Time, Pet Shop Boys’ vocalist Neil Tennant suggested that AI might not be such a bad thing after all. The 68-year-old said that the technology could come in handy to an artist as they write their songs.