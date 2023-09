A new report published by Forrester forecasted the future impact of generative artificial intelligence and how the technology will mainly impact white-collar jobs.

The report description of generative AI stated:

“A set of technologies and techniques that leverage massive corpuses of data, including large language models, to generate new content (e.g., text, video, images, audio, code). Inputs may be natural language prompts or other non-code and nontraditional inputs.”

Forrester alluded to the finding, noting that the technology will replace approximately 2.4 million jobs in the United States by 2030, implying that humans will not be necessary for these tasks and that automated technology will take over.