Ukraine received new air defense systems from the US

On its part, Ukraine has defended its skies with the air defense options available with it and brought down as many as 300 drones. However, a fair number of attacks have also hit their targets, risking electrical grids in the country and forcing rolling blackouts to keep the grid from collapsing. Ukraine has, therefore, been calling for greater arms support from its allies which has now duly arrived.

What do we know about the NASAMS air defense system?

Designed by Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA), a Norway-based supplier of defense and space-related systems, the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), is manufactured in the U.S. by Raytheon.

The air defense system, first brought into service in 1998, is used heavily to protect the airspace over the White House and has undergone timely upgrades to increase its range and effectiveness. Its primary weapon is the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM)while its upgrades now enable it to fire the AIM-9 Sidewinder as well as the AMRAAM ER (extended range) missile.

With the AIM-120, Ukraine can rest assured of a steady supply of rounds to fire and it can engage targets up to the range of 20 miles (32 km) away. The AMRAAM ER missile can be fired at targets up to 31 miles (50 km) away. According to The Drive's report, the U.S. had been training Ukrainian troops on the system usage and dispatched the NASAMS after the training was completed.

The Aspide air defense system

In addition to the NASAMS, Ukraine has also received the Aspide air defense system from Spain. Italian in origin, the Aspide system was first produced in the 1970s and its armament is now supplied by the multinational missile consortium, MBDA.