For centuries, indigenous people have inhabited Amazon forests, with Panda organization reporting that over three thousand indigenous territories have been identified within the Amazon Biome.

Recently, an archaeological study uncovered over 10,000 Pre-Columbian archaeological sites throughout the Amazonian bases.

Scientists analyzed the undiscovered sites using remote sensing data and predictive spatial modeling. The researchers found 24 unreported human-made earthworks, including fortified villages, defensive and ceremonial structures, mountaintop settlements, and other geoglyphs.

Predictive spatial distribution model

According to a statement by the researchers, they also developed a predictive spatial distribution model, estimating between 10,272 and 23,648 large-scale pre-Columbian structures that remain undiscovered, particularly in southwestern Amazonia.

The study’s method aimed to explore the influence of pre-Columbian societies on the Amazon region. The authors stated: