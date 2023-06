In a move that will surprise nobody, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is making moves to restrict the use of wireless file-sharing services like AirDrop and Bluetooth to restrict the spread of "illegal and undesirable" information, the BBC reports. Used to circumvent China's so-called "Great Firewall," these services are seen by CCP censors as a way to bypass this system to spread information critical of the Chinese premier and The People's Republic of China's ruling party.

Over the last few years, protestors who oppose the government have frequently utilized AirDrop to coordinate and distribute their political demands. For example, certain activists employed this tool on the Shanghai subway last October to share posters criticizing Xi Jinping, just as the Chinese president anticipated his third term as the country's leader. AirDrop has also gained popularity among activists due to its reliance on Bluetooth connections between nearby devices. This allows individuals to share information with strangers without disclosing their details or relying on a centralized network that can be monitored.