Alibaba adds ChatGPT-like AI features to its communication app DingTalk

In a bid to bring ChatGPT-like features to its workplace communication app, Alibaba has added artificial intelligence (AI) characteristics to DingTalk. Based on the Chinese tech giant’s in-house large language model Tongyi Qianwen, DingTalk will now be able to write copies and design posters based on user prompts.

Other new AI capabilities, as announced by DingTalk president Ye Jun in a live demonstration on Tuesday, include creating online promotional materials, assisting in meetings, writing minutes of the meeting, and extracting video conferences. This comes a week after Alibaba unveiled its large language model Tongyi Qianwen, available in English and Chinese.

Shortly after the announcement of its LLM on April 11, China's internet regulator released a bunch of rules to regulate AI tools.

DingTalk Users can activate over 10 AI features with a slash symbol (/)

The South China Morning Post reports that DingTalk will be able to summarize previous conversations when a new person joins the group chat. The app will also be able to generate stickers based on text prompts to make the conversation lighter. During the live demonstration, President Ye asked DingTalk to generate a sticker, but the app, unable to understand the prompt, kept generating wrong results. Ye said the app “will get better with more training.”