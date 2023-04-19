Alibaba adds ChatGPT-like AI features to its communication app DingTalk
In a bid to bring ChatGPT-like features to its workplace communication app, Alibaba has added artificial intelligence (AI) characteristics to DingTalk. Based on the Chinese tech giant’s in-house large language model Tongyi Qianwen, DingTalk will now be able to write copies and design posters based on user prompts.
Other new AI capabilities, as announced by DingTalk president Ye Jun in a live demonstration on Tuesday, include creating online promotional materials, assisting in meetings, writing minutes of the meeting, and extracting video conferences. This comes a week after Alibaba unveiled its large language model Tongyi Qianwen, available in English and Chinese.
Shortly after the announcement of its LLM on April 11, China's internet regulator released a bunch of rules to regulate AI tools.
DingTalk Users can activate over 10 AI features with a slash symbol (/)
The South China Morning Post reports that DingTalk will be able to summarize previous conversations when a new person joins the group chat. The app will also be able to generate stickers based on text prompts to make the conversation lighter. During the live demonstration, President Ye asked DingTalk to generate a sticker, but the app, unable to understand the prompt, kept generating wrong results. Ye said the app “will get better with more training.”
Tongyi Qianwen can assist DingTalk in creating poetry and novels, generating marketing plans, and writing emails.
Alibaba, in its statement, also said that it will embed Tongyi Qianwen into its e-commerce, search, navigation, and entertainment applications in the future. Next in line is Alibaba’s smart speaker Tmall Genie which provides a personalized user experience, from creating children’s bedtime stories to recommending background music for a workout.
China leaps into the AI space
Alibaba has been doing research in the LLM space for quite a few years now, but this latest development emphasizes how Chinese companies are rushing to capitalize on the AI generative market, which has been expanding ever since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.
Another Chinese tech giant Baidu also recently launched a ChatGPT-like chatbot called Ernie Bot to compete with the U.S. market. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), it is estimated that worldwide spending on AI will reach $154 billion in 2023 and over $300 billion by 2026.