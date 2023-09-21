'Aliens' displayed in Mexico are from a single skeleton

'Aliens' displayed in Mexico are from a single skeletonThe finding was based on tests done, including CT scans, by Mexican researchers.Jijo Malayil| Sep 21, 2023 05:13 AM ESTCreated: Sep 21, 2023 05:13 AM ESTcultureOne of the corpses displayed at Mexican CongressGetty Images Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Remember the 'alien' corpses that were showcased in glass boxes at the Mexican Congress two weeks ago? The authenticity of such an argument made by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan was disputed by scientists, with many calling for permissions to run tests to verify the 'extra-terrestrial' claims of the bodies that are believed to be at least 1,100 years old. Now, Mexican researchers have finished a series of tests that includes extensive CT scans of the bodies to reveal certain characteristics of the corpses found. The specimens, found in 2017, were unearthed from Cusco, Peru. Maussan, under oath, made claims in the country's congress that 30 percent of bodies' genetic composition is still 'unknown.' See Also Related UFO expert unveils 'alien corpses' in Mexico Congress A researcher calls to explore deep waters to hunt for UFOs Face of 30,000 year-old man reconstructed using skeletal remains Professor Brian Cox, a physicist and television host, was one of several who criticized them, saying they were "way too humanoid" to be real. He had claimed that it was "unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us." A single skeletonThe tests done by Mexican doctors and researchers showed that the specimens belonged to a single skeleton with no evidence of any "assembly or manipulation of the skulls," according to claims made by the team that led the examinations. The examinations, according to José Zalce Benitez, head of the Health Sciences Research Institute, found that the purported aliens belonged to a single skeleton and were not put together with human objects. At least, for now, it confirms the specimens were not manipulated in any way. According to the New York Post, he said that his team discovered one that "was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation" in reference to the purported discovery of big lumps within one of the corpses's belly that may be eggs. Benitez had previously claimed that "these bodies have no relation to human beings".Humanoid in shapeThe corpses display an anatomy that is roughly comparable to that of a human individual, including a head, two eyes, two arms, and two legs. Other characteristics, such as a retractable neck and a huge head, are more "typical of birds," nevertheless. Their hands only had three fingers, which was one glaring distinction. Maussan had said while speaking to Congress that these "specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines and were later fossilized."The team claimed that a close inspection of the fossils revealed that they had light, solid bones, and no teeth. X-rays of the model were displayed to house members in attendance, claiming that one of the corpses contained "eggs" and had implants composed of rare metals including osmium and cadmium. The scientific community remains skeptical about Maussan's claim as it was not the first time for him. In 2015, he made similar claims regarding the finding of alien life with mummified bodies that his team excavated from the Nazca Lines, which is a group of geoglyphs in Peru that range in length from 50 to 1200 feet. The claim was later debunked after the remains were found to be that of a human infant. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This implant could free diabetics from insulin injections one dayThe future of medicine could lie in organoid researchStrangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hellAre smart phones destroying our mental health?Battery tech: CityU scientists achieve minimal voltage decayA rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UKRechargeable batteries made from wasteUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsNew catalyst could see excess clean energy stored as hydrogenIndia to revive lander, rover as the Sun rises on the Moon Job Board