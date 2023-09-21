'Aliens' displayed in Mexico are from a single skeleton

Remember the 'alien' corpses that were showcased in glass boxes at the Mexican Congress two weeks ago? The authenticity of such an argument made by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan was disputed by scientists, with many calling for permissions to run tests to verify the 'extra-terrestrial' claims of the bodies that are believed to be at least 1,100 years old.

Now, Mexican researchers have finished a series of tests that includes extensive CT scans of the bodies to reveal certain characteristics of the corpses found.

The specimens, found in 2017, were unearthed from Cusco, Peru. Maussan, under oath, made claims in the country's congress that 30 percent of bodies' genetic composition is still 'unknown.'