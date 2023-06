A former intelligence official who served as a member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force revealed to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General(ICIG) that the U.S. government is in possession of "intact and partially intact vehicles of non-human origin." The 36-year-old official, David Charles Grusch, is a war veteran and spoke to The Debrief about his revelations.

Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs) have long raised suspicion of extraterrestrial visits to Earth. Although governments have largely remained tight-lipped about these events, the formation of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office by the Department of Defense in the U.S. provided hope that there would be some transparency in the information that was being shared.