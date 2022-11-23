Tech layoffs 2022: Alphabet reportedly prepares to lay off 10,000 employees

Amidst the news that Twitter was laying off 50 percent of its workforce, the news about layoffs at Lyft, Stripe, Chime, Salesforce, and Opendoor have gone largely unnoticed. Nevertheless, layoffs are happening and as many as 135,000 employees have lost their jobs this year.

Google to join the group

Search engine major Google is likely to be the latest entry into this group of corporates that are looking at downsizing the workforce as a way to cut costs and improve profitability. Demand for online services during the pandemic years meant that tech companies hired aggressively, leading to an increased number of headcount.

As infection rates have dipped, users have gone back to their pre-pandemic behavior, and the growth rates at tech companies are now seeing a downward trend. Even Amazon, which was once seen as an unstoppable growth engine, is expecting weak results for the last quarter of 2022, usually a busy period for businesses.

Google also reported a 27 percent year-on-year drop in its profits in the third quarter this year and is now bringing in a new performance system that could see the company avoid paying bonuses and stock grants to its employees.