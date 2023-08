In what has been described as an 'archaeological sensation,' remnants of large Roman stone structures have been unearthed in Zug, Switzerland — a first in nearly 100 years, according to a press release from the Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology.

Experts found the remains in the Äbnetwald gravel quarrying area and believe they belong to walls from a substantial building complex featuring various rooms.

Significantly, the findings could reveal clues about the Romans' activity in the pre-Alpine region of Central Switzerland.

A rare archaeological find

"Structures of similar dimensions from Roman times were last uncovered almost a century ago in Cham-Heiligkreuz," said Gishan Schaeren, head of the Department of Prehistory and Protohistoric Archaeology, in a translated press statement.