Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value

How has Amazon stock fared in 2022?

The COVID-19 pandemic sent a lot of users toward e-commerce, and online retailers like Amazon saw a massive boom in traffic and revenues. As the pandemic receded, the surge slowed down, and revenues dipped.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve looking to tame soaring inflation, interest rates have been hiked, and sales have slowed down even more. Amazon's third-quarter earnings disappointed investors last month, but what has dented investor confidence further is the company's prediction of less than eight percent year-on-year growth for the last quarter of 2022.

While this might not sound bad for other companies, Amazon has been a relentless growth machine, and a sub-eight percent growth is problematic for investors, Gizmodo reported.

Amazon stock has dipped 50 percent in the past six months, and the company's valuation, which was $1.8 trillion in June 2021, is now reduced to $879 billion as of Wednesday.

Not the lone loser

While Amazon might be remembered as the first publicly traded U.S. company to register this feat, it is not the only company facing the heat of the incoming recession. Bill Gates founded Microsoft and might as well have taken this unwanted crown as the company stock has also lost $889 billion in valuation from its peak of $2.49 trillion in November of last year and is now worth $1.67 trillion as of Wednesday.