Amazon throws its hat into generative AI space, launches Bedrock
Becoming the latest actor to join the generative AI space race, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Bedrock. Not to be confused with OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Bard which are AI-powered chatbots.
What Bedrock does is allowing users to build and scale generative AI applications such as chatbots, text generation, image generation using language prompts, etc. There’s a range of pre-trained models that the users can customize and embed their own data into and then integrate and deploy in applications using the AWS tools.
The curated menu of foundation models, other than Amazon’s proprietary LLM models called Titan, include language models from AI21 Labs’ Jurassic-2, Google-backed Anthropic’s Claude, and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion which turns text into images and graphics.
“Easy for all developers”
In a statement released Thursday, the company says that what sets Bedrock apart is how easy it is for its user base to customize and fine-tune a language model for a particular task without having to add large volumes of data.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, “Most companies want to use these large language models but the really good ones take billions of dollars to train and many years, including and most companies don’t want to go through that. So what they want to do is they want to work off of a foundational model that’s big and great already and then have the ability to customize it for their own purposes. And that’s what Bedrock is.”
A while back, there was speculative chatter about Amazon falling behind in the AI space, but the tech behemoth, which already has its tentacles in the conversational AI space with Alexa and Echo, had said that it’s been working on developing large, generative AI models for a long time.
Generative AI, which according to Grand View Research is stipulated to have a market size worth $109.37 billion by 2030, is taking the world by storm. Bedrock is Amazon’s strongest play in the generative AI space to date, but it is yet to announce formal pricing.
Calling it a massive step forward in democratizing FMs, the company wrote in a blog post that among a large number of companies interested in using Bedrock include Deloitte, C3.ai, Pegasystems, and Accenture.