Amazon throws its hat into generative AI space, launches Bedrock

The curated menu of foundation models, other than Amazon’s proprietary LLM models called Titan, include language models from AI21 Labs’ Jurassic-2, Google-backed Anthropic’s Claude, and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion which turns text into images and graphics.

“Easy for all developers”

In a statement released Thursday, the company says that what sets Bedrock apart is how easy it is for its user base to customize and fine-tune a language model for a particular task without having to add large volumes of data.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, “Most companies want to use these large language models but the really good ones take billions of dollars to train and many years, including and most companies don’t want to go through that. So what they want to do is they want to work off of a foundational model that’s big and great already and then have the ability to customize it for their own purposes. And that’s what Bedrock is.”

A while back, there was speculative chatter about Amazon falling behind in the AI space, but the tech behemoth, which already has its tentacles in the conversational AI space with Alexa and Echo, had said that it’s been working on developing large, generative AI models for a long time.