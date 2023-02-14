Amazon has been working on ChatGPT-like AI for a long time, says Amazon CEO

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword for a while. Now, e-commerce giant Amazon has revealed that they have been working on such models for a long time.

In an interview with Financial Times published on Monday, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy said: "I think it’s exciting what’s possible with generative AI. And it’s part of what you’re seeing with models like ChatGPT. But most large, deeply technical companies like ours have been working on these very large, generative AI models themselves for a long time."

Is Amazon falling behind in the generative AI race?

Now even though AI and machine learning technology can be found across Amazon Web Services and Amazon's operations (Amazon has voice assistant, Alexa, and code recommendation generator, CodeWhisperer), the company's supporters are concerned that it is trailing behind in the "generative" AI race, FT reported.

"Microsoft is clearly in the lead and has won a lot of mindshare here," Matt McIlwain, managing director of Madrona Venture Group, a major, early investor that has worked closely with Amazon over two decades., told FT.