Amazon invests $4 billion in Anthropic - heats up the AI race

Amazon invests $4 billion in Anthropic - heats up the AI raceGoogle has also said it's invested $400 million into the AI company.Sejal Sharma| Sep 25, 2023 04:03 PM ESTCreated: Sep 25, 2023 04:03 PM ESTAmazon said it will invest $4 billion in Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company founded by former employees of OpenAI, a rival leading AI company. As part of the investment, Amazon will take a minority stake in Anthropic, as per a press release.The immediate investment is $1.25 billion, with either party having the authority to trigger another $2.75 billion in funding by Amazon, reported Reuters.With major tech firms like Google, Microsoft, and Apple making major headwinds in the generative AI space, Amazon is stepping up. Last week, the online retail giant announced that it's adding generative AI to Alexa, its voice assistant, to make it more intelligent and intuitive, reported Interesting Engineering.Anthropic said that its relationship with Google, which invested in the AI company's $450-million fundraiser and acquired 10% of the company's share, will not change.A $4 billion investmentWith this collaboration between Anthropic and Amazon, Amazon employees and cloud customers will get early access to technology developed by the Anthropic. In the press release, Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the company's most comprehensive and profitable subsidiary – will become Anthropic's primary cloud provider for "mission critical workloads." The Andy Jassy-led company will also provide Anthropic's team with access to leading computing infrastructure in the form of its proprietary chips.The two companies are also collaborating on integrating Anthropic's AI assistant models, Claude and Claude 2, with Amazon Bedrock – an API service. This will help "customers of all sizes to develop new generative AI-powered applications to transform their organizations.""We have tremendous respect for Anthropic's team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve many customer experiences, short and long-term, through our deeper collaboration," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.The press release further said that this collaboration is helping developers build apps that help automate market forecasts, develop research reports, new drug discovery, and personalize education programs. Their current customers include Lonely Planet, Bridgewater Associates, and LexisNexis Legal & Professional."Customers are quite excited about Amazon Bedrock, AWS's new managed service that enables companies to use various foundation models to build generative AI applications on top of, as well as AWS Trainium, AWS's AI training chip, and our collaboration with Anthropic should help customers get even more value from these two capabilities," he added.Working together on AI chipsAmazon develops AI chips – Trainium and Inferentia chips. Anthropic has promised to combine the expertise of both companies for the development of these chips."We are excited to use AWS's Trainium chips to develop future foundation models," said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. "Since announcing our support of Amazon Bedrock in April, Claude has seen significant organic adoption from AWS customers. By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organizations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic's safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS's leading cloud technology."Anthropic has been developed by the same team that worked in OpenAI, but it has yet to reach the popularity of the maker of ChatGPT. However, it is said that Claude can better understand elaborate and particularly large prompts than ChatGPT can.