Amazon invests $4 billion in Anthropic - heats up the AI race

Amazon said it will invest $4 billion in Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company founded by former employees of OpenAI, a rival leading AI company. As part of the investment, Amazon will take a minority stake in Anthropic, as per a press release.

The immediate investment is $1.25 billion, with either party having the authority to trigger another $2.75 billion in funding by Amazon, reported Reuters.

With major tech firms like Google, Microsoft, and Apple making major headwinds in the generative AI space, Amazon is stepping up. Last week, the online retail giant announced that it’s adding generative AI to Alexa, its voice assistant, to make it more intelligent and intuitive, reported Interesting Engineering.