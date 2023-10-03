Amazon is selling AI-generated books and authors are upset

Imagine the horror of an author who finds an uncanny rendition of a memoir they wrote for sale on Amazon. That’s what happened to Rory Cellan-Jones, who was browsing the online shopping website in search of his own book but when he came across the biography he realized upon further investigation to be written by an artificial intelligence tool.

“I thought: ‘This is strange – who’s writing a biography of me?’” said Cellan-Jones while speaking to The Guardian. “I don’t kid myself. It’s difficult enough for me to sell books about myself, [let alone] for other people to sell books about me.”