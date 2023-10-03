Amazon is selling AI-generated books and authors are upset

Amazon is selling AI-generated books and authors are upsetThe authors complain there was 'no consent' or 'compensation' given.Sejal Sharma| Oct 03, 2023 04:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 04:03 PM ESTcultureAmazon selling AI-generated books based on stolen work from real authorsjetcityimage/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Imagine the horror of an author who finds an uncanny rendition of a memoir they wrote for sale on Amazon. That’s what happened to Rory Cellan-Jones, who was browsing the online shopping website in search of his own book but when he came across the biography he realized upon further investigation to be written by an artificial intelligence tool.“I thought: ‘This is strange – who’s writing a biography of me?’” said Cellan-Jones while speaking to The Guardian. “I don’t kid myself. It’s difficult enough for me to sell books about myself, [let alone] for other people to sell books about me.” See Also Related 17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scale Comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors sue 'plagiarists' Meta and OpenAI Cellan-Jones’ book 'Ruskin Park: Sylvia, Me and the BBC' is an autobiography entailing descriptions of his isolated childhood and the relationship he shared with his distant mother.'A complete fantasy'Cellan-Jones said that the AI-generated book was a “complete fantasy.” “There are passages about the Cellan-Joneses, an academic family sat around the table … His father, a kindly academic; his mother, a teacher. Just complete baloney,” he added.Things took a turn for the worse when Amazon emailed him and suggested he buy the book. Not his book, but the fake one.“Then Amazon sent me an email saying: ‘You might like this.' Their algorithm had decided this was a bloody book I would want rather than recommending my book that I’ve slaved long and hard over … They’re effectively allowing book spam and recommending it to the very person who is most annoyed by it.”The Guardian mentioned that Amazon has since removed the book, which was published by a “Steven Walryn,” who incidentally had published over 30 books, with 15 published in May alone. It is suspected that the author used Amazon’s self-publishing tool called the Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) system. All of Walryn’s books were removed by Amazon.The AI problemIt’s likely that the AI software used by Walryn to publish the phony book was trained on Cellan-Jones’ original book. The Guardian’s report said that in August, Jane Friedman had to get Amazon to remove five books published under her name. The books also appeared to be AI-generated.There have been numerous reports in the last couple of months of high-profile authors using generative AI tools like ChatGPT, which can be trained on large amounts of data, like books, and then create texts that have been paraphrased.On September 22, 17 high-profile authors sued OpenAI and accused the company of using their books to train its chatbot ChatGPT, reported Interesting Engineering. Authors said that ChatGPT copied their work wholesale “without permission or consideration” and then fed that copyrighted works/books into their large language model - GPT.In July, writer and comedian Sarah Silverman, along with two other writers, Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden, sued OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement and training their large language models — ChatGPT and LLaMA, respectively.Other authors like Margaret Atwood, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Philip Pullman have signed a petition urging AI companies to stop using their books to train their AI models. The authors are concerned that this is happening without their consent and without compensation or credit. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New 3D printing approach offers hope for brain injury repairFrom lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to dieWorld's first artificial intelligence island awarded permitU-Boat Worx unveils Super Sub: World's fastest personal subSpace startup aims to raise Hubble's orbit using water — here's howChemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeons7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersThe future of harvesting electricity from airWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?This eclipse map provides viewing details for the public Job Board