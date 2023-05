In the world of wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods have reigned supreme for quite some time. But it seems that Amazon is ready to challenge that dominance with its latest offering: the all-new Echo Buds.

Priced at an affordable $50, these wireless earbuds are taking aim at Apple's basic AirPods, offering a simpler design and a price that Apple may find hard to match.

If you're familiar with Amazon's previous attempt at wireless earbuds, you might remember that they didn't quite hit the mark. However, their 2021 follow-up garnered positive reviews, thanks to impressive sound quality, solid active noise cancellation (ANC), and a competitive starting price of $120.