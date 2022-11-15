Tech layoffs 2022: Amazon reportedly plans to cut 10,000 jobs

Last week, Interesting Engineering also reported how Amazon earned the unenviable title of becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to lose more than $1 trillion of its market cap this year. Amazon's job cuts are likely the largest in the company's history and are taking place under CEO Andy Jassy, who assumed office in July 2021.

The trim at Amazon

Although Amazon is yet to publicly announce the layoffs, the trimming of expenditures at the company began as soon as Jassy replaced Bezos at the helm of affairs. Jassy, who was previously in charge of the cloud computing business at Amazon, has been looking to reduce Amazon's expenses and began by paring back warehouse expansion that had accompanied the pandemic.

During the past few months, Amazon has pulled back or shut down its lesser-known services such as Amazon Care, a primary and urgent healthcare service that did not find many takers, and Fabric.com, a subsidiary that sold sewing supplies for three decades, the NYT report said.

The strength of hourly staff at the company has already been reduced by 80,000 people in the months between April and September, and now a freeze on hiring for corporate and retail roles has been put into effect.

Amazon's outlook for the holiday season

The news of a massive layoff comes just ahead of the holiday season, when Amazon usually is known to increase its headcount to meet the demand. That the company is ready to let go of employees prior to the busy season is a signal that it does not expect the demand to rise any further.