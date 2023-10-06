Amazon's Ring offers $1 million for the best alien video evidence

If you have a Ring video doorbell, you might be used to seeing delivery drivers, stray cats, and creepy crawlers on your screen. But what if you spot an alien visitor? You could become a millionaire. Not joking; you actually could!

Ring, the Amazon-owned company that makes smart video doorbells, home security cameras, alarm systems, and more, announced on Wednesday that it will award a $1 million grand prize to any US resident who can provide "unmodified scientific proof of a real extraterrestrial being on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."

The Ring Million Dollar Sighting

The Ring Million Dollar Sighting contest is open to US residents at least 18 years old. It will run from October 4, 2023, to November 3, 2023. To enter, participants must submit their video evidence to RingMillionDollarSighting.com.