Amazon's Ring offers $1 million for the best alien video evidence

Amazon's Ring offers $1 million for the best alien video evidenceThe Ring Million Dollar Sighting contest is open to US residents at least 18 years old.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 06, 2023 12:20 PM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 12:20 PM ESTcultureAlien stock image.M. Kaercher/iStock

If you have a Ring video doorbell, you might be used to seeing delivery drivers, stray cats, and creepy crawlers on your screen. But what if you spot an alien visitor? You could become a millionaire. Not joking; you actually could!Ring, the Amazon-owned company that makes smart video doorbells, home security cameras, alarm systems, and more, announced on Wednesday that it will award a $1 million grand prize to any US resident who can provide "unmodified scientific proof of a real extraterrestrial being on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."The Ring Million Dollar SightingThe Ring Million Dollar Sighting contest is open to US residents at least 18 years old. It will run from October 4, 2023, to November 3, 2023. To enter, participants must submit their video evidence to RingMillionDollarSighting.com. See Also Related Scientists recreate what the Milky Way might look like to alien astronomers UFO expert unveils 'alien corpses' in Mexico Congress 'Aliens' displayed in Mexico are from a single skeleton The contest is timed for Halloween, of course, and it ends on November 3. But let's face it, the chances of aliens showing up on Earth by then are slim to none. They have better things to do than posing for your video doorbell.Per its press release, the winner will receive a substantial grand prize of $1 million awarded as $50,000 a year for two decades. But how do you win this fantastic prize? According to the official rules, your video submission must meet the criteria of scientific evidence, which means it must be unaltered, verifiable, falsifiable, and consistent with existing knowledge. Your video will be reviewed by a space and extraterrestrial expert, who will decide if your sighting is convincing enough to qualify for the grand prize. If the expert contacts you, you must follow additional steps to confirm your sighting.Ring Halloween contest.Ring If you are not lucky enough to spot an actual alien, don't worry. You can still enter the contest with your most creative interpretation of an extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device. You could dress up as an alien, build a fake spaceship, or use special effects to create a convincing hoax. The most imaginative and humorous submissions will be eligible for an "Out of this World" $500 Amazon gift card prize.To make your videos more fun and engaging, you can also use some of the features of your Ring device, such as Halloween-themed quick replies or two-way talk. You can greet your visitors with spooky or intergalactic messages when they ring your doorbell or chat with them as if they were aliens or trick-or-treaters. You never know who might show up at your doorstep on Halloween night."Customers all over the world capture life's unexpected and delightful moments through their Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras," the press release read. Now, you can capture something even more extraordinary and win a life-changing prize.Suppose you want to share your alien sightings with the world. In that case, you can post them on social media and tag @Ring and #RingMillionDollarSighting. Your videos might be featured on Ring's social media channels and get viral attention. You can also check out the official rules for more details on the contest requirements and extraterrestrial and scientific evidence definitions. HomeCulture