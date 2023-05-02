Amnesty uses AI-generated images to portray Colombian protests, draws criticism

Amnesty International’s use of AI generated images to commemorate the second anniversary of Colombian protests has sparked a debate over the credibility of advocacy groups and media organizations in their coverage of war-inflicted zones.

Amnesty’s Norway regional account posted three images in a series of tweets. The first depicted a crowd of armor-clad police officers; the second featured a police officer with a red splotch on his face, and the third of a protester being dragged away by police officials. The AI-generated image of the woman showed her draped in a flag, but the flag's colors were out of order. The text superimposed over the image said, “Police officials raped and insulted women and LGBTI people taking part in protests.”