A sense of purpose drives every action that humans do, and this ability of ours to act with purpose is called agency.

In psychology, agency is also defined as a person’s capability to act freely and control their actions. However, what’s interesting is that nobody knows how humans develop this sense of agency.

For years, scientists across the globe have been trying to find out the origin of agency. They believe this could help them solve many mysteries related to human behavior, consciousness, free will, and self-awareness.

A new study from researchers at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) attempts to uncover the origins of agency using human babies. Their study shows how humans and their environment act as a single entity to give rise to agency.