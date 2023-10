A concept that got all high school students studying mathematics swayed with the understanding of triangles – the Pythagorean theorem.

A closer look at a study from 2009 found that the ancient Babylonians were aware of the Pythagorean theorem (not called that at the time). The equation was named after Pythagoras, a Greek mathematician roughly 2,500 years ago.

The theorem is also known by other names, including the Pythagorean theorem, Pythagoras’ Theorem, and notably Euclid I 47, according to the study.

Ancient Babylonians before Pythagoras

The study also stated: “The Pythagorean theorem is arguably the most famous statement in mathematics and the fourth most beautiful equation.”

Recently, it came to light that Pythagoras did not discover the significant equation: a2 + b2 = c2, which represents the Pythagorean theorem. The Pythagorean theorem states that in a right-angled triangle, the square of the length of the hypotenuse (c) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides (a and b).