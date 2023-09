Balm used to preserve and provide scent to ancient Egyptian noblewomen was recently analyzed by researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology. The study was led by Barbara Huber.

Senetnay – the remains of the ancient Egyptian woman were first excavated in 1900 by Howard Carter. She was a wet nurse to Pharaoh Amenhotep II during his infancy and bore the title “Ornament of the King,” according to a statement by the researchers.

Additionally, the woman’s remains were preserved in four different jars. “After her death, her mummified organs were stored in four jars in a royal tomb in the Valley of the Kings,” scientists stated.