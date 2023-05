Two 500-year-old shipwrecks filled with Ming Dynasty-era timber and porcelain off the coast on China in the South China Sea are being excavated, according to a Chinese government agency.

The excavations were first reported by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), and represent a major feat of deep-sea archeology.

Starting in April 2018, China's Archaeological Research Center of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the South China Sea Museum of China, Hainan, established two deep-sea research projects to study ancient shipwrecks in the Xisha North Reef and Xisha Trough.