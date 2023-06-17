Ancient Egyptian ritual vase found to be laced with hallucinogenic components

A bunch of researchers, after analyzing an Egyptian ritual vase, have found traces of hallucinogenic plants inside of it.

The Egyptian vase has a face resembling that of the deity Bes, who along with her female counterpart Beset were worshiped as a protector of households, of mothers, children, and childbirth. Images of Bes were a common feature in Egyptian homes in the second century BCE, also known as the Ptolemaic period.

The vase is part of the collection at the Tampa Museum of Art in Florida, U.S. The vessel was brought to the museum in 1984 along with 45 more antiquities.