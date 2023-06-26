Ancient humans butchered one other 1.45 million years ago, here's proof

Our ancient ancestors likely had a bizarrely odd trait of butchering each other some 1.45 million years ago.

A team of Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History experts examined nine deep cut marks left on the shin bone of an ancient Homo sapiens relative.

This fossilized bone was discovered in northern Kenya and is thought to be the earliest evidence of prehistoric people slaughtering—and perhaps eating one another.

As per this new study, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact hominins species that engaged in the speculated cannibalism.

“The information we have tells us that hominins were likely eating other hominins at least 1.45 million years ago. There are numerous other examples of species from the human evolutionary tree consuming each other for nutrition, but this fossil suggests that our species’ relatives were eating each other to survive further into the past than we recognized,” said Briana Pobiner, who is a paleoanthropologist at the museum, in an official release.