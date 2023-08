A new study has revealed a bizarre thousands-of-years-old practice in which ancient humans deliberately reshaped their heads, known as cranial modification.

The examination, led by Kyushu University and the University of Montana biological anthropologists and archaeologists, discovered evidence of this practice among the Hirota people, who resided on the southern Japanese island of Tanegashima.

“One location in Japan that has long been associated with cranial deformation is the Hirota site. This is a large-scale burial site of the Hirota people who lived there during the end of the Yayoi Period, around the 3rd century CE, to the Kofun Period, between the 5th and 7th century CE," said Noriko Seguchi, who led the study, in an official release.