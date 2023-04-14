Ancient jar inscription sheds light on relationship between kingdoms of Solomon and Sheba

The inscription (illustration: Daniel Vainstub). Daniel Vainstub

A trail runs between two ancient mikvahs used by Temple-goers for 2,000 years at the Ophel site in the Archaeological Park on the southern wall of the Jerusalem Walls National Park. Additionally, this is the location of the Solomonic kingdom's administrative hub.

The production and trade of incense and perfume plants during the 10th century BCE helped the Kingdom of Sheba, which had Ma'rib as its capital, prosper. They created sophisticated irrigation systems for the fields that were home to the plants needed to make incense and perfumes. They spoke a South Semitic language.

According to the Bible, King Solomon was in charge of the commerce routes in the Negev, which were used by Sabaean camel caravans to transport perfumes and incense plants to Mediterranean ports for export.

In Eilat Mazar’s excavations in the Ophel in Jerusalem, a partially preserved inscription engraved on the shoulder of a pithos was found in 2012 in a context dated to the 10th century BCE. Although close to a dozen interpretations of the inscription have been offered over time, its reading remains highly disputed. All of these interpretations consider the script to be Canaanite. In this study, it is argued that the inscription was engraved in the Ancient South Arabian script and that its language is Sabaean. The inscription reads “ ]šy ladanum 5.” The aromatic ladanum (Cistus ladaniferus), rendered as lḏn in the inscription, is most probably תֶלֵחְׁש (šǝḥēlet), the second component of incense according to Exod 30:34. The inscription was engraved before the locally made vessel was fired, leading to the conclusion that a Sabaean functionary entrusted with aromatic components of incense was active in Jerusalem by the time of King Solomon