Europe and SE Asia's ancient languages reveal huge migration

Historical linguists have embarked on an ambitious endeavor to reconstruct the common ancestral language that underpins the tapestry of languages spoken across Europe and South Asia today.

From English to Hindi, Greek to Urdu, these languages share an intriguing origin—the ancient Proto-Indo-European (PIE).

This linguistic precursor, believed to have been spoken between 4,500 BC and 2,500 BC, forms the root of a diverse linguistic family.

Who were the proto-Indo-Europeans?

While no written records of PIE endure, its echoes continue to resonate through the ages.

The PIE homeland is believed to have been nestled in what is now eastern Ukraine, a cradle from which various groups splintered over time, giving rise to languages that sprawled from the Irish shores to the Indian Ocean.