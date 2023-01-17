Latest survey reveals ancient Maya cities' network of super highways

The Central American country is home to multiple volcanoes, rainforests, and ancient Mayan sites. This latest discovery reveals 3000-year-old Mayan centers and their infrastructure.

The study results were published last month in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica. All newly discovered structures were built before the emergence of the largest Mayan states, demonstrating major achievements in writing and mathematics.

The Maya writing system was used in the Maya region from around 300 BC, as shown by the murals at the site of San Bartolo in Guatemala, to the 16th century when the Spanish Conquistadors documented it in their accounts.

LiDAR technology

LiDAR is a technology that uses aircraft to shine light pulses into dense forests, enabling researchers to peel off vegetation and map the ancient structures below. According to the research team, an extensive network of stone highways used in ancient times was revealed in their latest analysis.

The highways are approximately 110 miles (177 km) long; some are 130 feet wide and elevated up to 16 feet.

In the Cuenca Karstica Mirador-Calakmul study, which covers the area from northern Guatemala to southern Mexico, the researchers discovered pyramids, ball courts, and advanced hydraulic structures, such as dams, reservoirs, and irrigation canals.

According to lead researcher Richard Hansen, the findings reveal "the political, social and economic complexity of events that occurred in this area."