Did this ancient predator roam Midwestern US? Rare sabertooth cat skull suggests yes

This well-preserved skull provides information about these massive Ice Age creatures, which became extinct around 12-13,000 years ago.

“The skull is a really big deal. Finds of this animal are widely scattered and usually represented by an isolated tooth or bone. This skull from the East Nishnabotna River is in near-perfect condition. It’s exquisite,” said Matthew Hill, an associate professor of archaeology at Iowa State, in a statement.

The radiocarbon dating technique was used to estimate the cat's time of death. It was calculated that the cat died near the end of the Ice Age, somewhere between 13,605 and 13,460 years ago.

The study revealed the skull fossil belonged to a subadult male who died at the age of 2-3 years. The cat weighed 550 pounds at the time of death and could have grown to 650 pounds in its adult stage. This implies that the creature was much larger than the average adult male African lion (about 400 pounds).

Back then, the cat lived alongside various other animals. “The cat would have lived alongside other extinct animals like dire wolf, giant short-faced bear, long-nosed peccary, flat-headed peccary, stag-moose, muskox, giant ground sloth, and maybe a few bison and mammoth,” said Hill.

However, it is unknown how the cat died. Although the broken canine indicates severe injuries sustained possibly while attacking prey. This could have been fatal, resulting in its death. The team suspects it slid along the bottom of a river and was buried there for thousands of years.