Researchers revealed the secret of ‘self-healing’ Roman concrete

However, we are not saying 100 years is the exact expiry date of buildings, many structures, including the Khalifa tower, could last beyond this time. The fact is 50 to 100 years is the estimated and expected lifetime of modern buildings, according to construction experts.

So then, how come ancient Roman structures like the Maison Carrée temple (2,021 years old), the Colosseum (1,951 years old), and the Pantheon (1,898 years old) are still standing in front of our eyes? Unlike most modern-day structures, these buildings have been in the middle of battles, storms, earthquakes, world wars, and many other disastrous events.

The Romans didn’t have any high-tech construction machines or technologies. Then how they created these ancient marvels that survived for so long? Well, a team of international researchers has the answer to this question.

They claim that Romans somehow figured out the recipe to make the world's strongest and most durable concrete. The exact recipe could now help us construct long-lasting, sustainable buildings.

A "concrete" ingredient was ignored

The Colosseum in the 1750s. Giovanni Battista Piranesi, R.S. Johnson fine art/Wikimedia Commons

The study from MIT is not the only research work that attempts to understand the composition of the concrete used by the Romans. Scientists in the past have discovered that ancient Romans used to add volcanic ash to their construction material.

This fine ash, also known as pozzolanic, was an important ingredient and was only found in Naples's Pozzuoli region. Romans used to transport the ash from Pozzuoli to the construction sites, and add it to the concrete.

However, according to the researchers, the pozzolanic material isn’t the only thing contributing to the long-lasting nature of ancient Roman structures. The concrete also featured unusual white chunks that many previous researchers considered as marks that may have been left due to poor mixing of concrete.

This sounds logical at first because concrete is generally prepared by mixing limestone, water, gravel, and various other materials. Nowadays, we have machines to ensure the proper mixing of these materials, but ancient Romans didn’t have access to such machines. So maybe this is why the concrete samples from that time contain white chunks.