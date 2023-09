The study of fossil tracks, ichnology, has helped trace ancient footprints made by prehistoric humans wearing shoes.

A team of researchers working under the Cape south coast ichnology project in South Africa encountered more than 350 vertebrate tracksites along the coast over 15 years.

Upon analysis, they found that while some foot imprints of humans indicate that they were either walking or jogging barefoot, the other similar tracks were only without toe impressions.

Tracing back to the Middle Stone Age

The Conversation reported that scientists traced ancient technologies that created bone tools used in sewing to studying ancient hominin tracks. Their research revealed that two prime places on Earth comprise footprint evidence of early shod hominins – western Europe and the Cape coast of South Africa.