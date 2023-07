The flavors of curry may have been tantalizing the palates of Southeast Asians for as long as 2,000 years, according to a recent study published in Science Advances on July 21.

The findings shed light on the region's significant role in the early global spice trade, where spices from South Asia and Indonesia played a pivotal role in ancient culinary practices.

Ancient curry origins

South Asia has been renowned as a spice-rich region for millennia, generously sharing its aromatic treasures with civilizations across Asia and Europe.

Likewise, Southeast Asia was a key supplier of spices, particularly nutmeg, and clove from Indonesia, and was believed to have served as a vital hub for maritime spice trading during the Funan era (~65-580 AD), bridging the gap between South Asia and China.