Researchers have unearthed Greece's oldest archaeological site deep within an open coal mine in southern Greece. This groundbreaking find, which dates back an astonishing 700,000 years, has the potential to rewrite the history books and push the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years!

This is according to a report by AP published in Thursday.

How did they do it? This thrilling revelation came as part of a five-year project involving an international team of experts investigating five Megalopolis sites. While older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe, this find in Greece represents a significant leap backward for the country's archaeological record.