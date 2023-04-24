Ancient tombs and chapels dating back 3,300 years found in Saqqara

In Saqqara, an ancient Egyptian city, archaeologists have recently unearthed a number of tombs and chapels that date back 3,300 years. Newly discovered tombs from ancient Egypt contain the remains of a royal treasury, an artist, a temple supervisor, and an unidentified person.

Archaeologists from the National Museum of Antiquities (Leiden) and the Museo Egizio (Turin, Italy) have found the grave of Panehsy, the 'steward of the temple of (the god) Amun', in Saqqara (Egypt). The tomb is over 3,000 years old, from the time of Pharaoh Ramses II (ca. 1250 BC).

The team also found four chapels from other tombs from the period, including that of Yoeyoe, the "gold foil maker of the pharaoh's treasury." Saqqara served from 3000 BC. more than three thousand years as the burial place of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, as said in the statement.

The biggest tomb belonged to a man named "Panehsy" who was the "overseer of the temple of Amun," told Lara Weiss to LiveScience, a curator of the Egyptian and Nubian collection at the Netherlands' National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden and author of the book The Walking Dead at Saqqara.

Recently unearthed tomb. Friends of Saqqara

Panehsy's tomb consists of a small temple building on a rectangular courtyard (13.4 x 8.2 meters), three chapels, a court with columns, and a shaft to the underground burial chambers. The mudbrick walls are decorated with beautiful colorful reliefs, which have been preserved up to 1.50 meters high.