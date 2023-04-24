Ancient tombs and chapels dating back 3,300 years found in Saqqara
In Saqqara, an ancient Egyptian city, archaeologists have recently unearthed a number of tombs and chapels that date back 3,300 years. Newly discovered tombs from ancient Egypt contain the remains of a royal treasury, an artist, a temple supervisor, and an unidentified person.
Archaeologists from the National Museum of Antiquities (Leiden) and the Museo Egizio (Turin, Italy) have found the grave of Panehsy, the 'steward of the temple of (the god) Amun', in Saqqara (Egypt). The tomb is over 3,000 years old, from the time of Pharaoh Ramses II (ca. 1250 BC).
The team also found four chapels from other tombs from the period, including that of Yoeyoe, the "gold foil maker of the pharaoh's treasury." Saqqara served from 3000 BC. more than three thousand years as the burial place of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, as said in the statement.
The biggest tomb belonged to a man named "Panehsy" who was the "overseer of the temple of Amun," told Lara Weiss to LiveScience, a curator of the Egyptian and Nubian collection at the Netherlands' National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden and author of the book The Walking Dead at Saqqara.
"Steward of the temple of Amun"
Panehsy's tomb consists of a small temple building on a rectangular courtyard (13.4 x 8.2 meters), three chapels, a court with columns, and a shaft to the underground burial chambers. The mudbrick walls are decorated with beautiful colorful reliefs, which have been preserved up to 1.50 meters high.
These show representations of Panehsy, of his wife Baia 'the singer of Amun', of priests and sacrificial bearers. The names and titles are given in hieroglyphs: "Panehsy of Memphis" was "steward of the temple of (the god) Amun." The name Panehsy is more common during this time, but this particular official was unknown until now. The most beautiful relief depicts Panehsy and his wife at an offering table.
More about Saqqara
The Egyptian village of Saqqara, often called Sakkara or Saccara in English is located in Badrashin in the Giza Governorate and is known for housing ancient royal tombs that served as the necropolis for the ancient Egyptian metropolis, Memphis.
The Pyramid of Djoser, constructed during the Third Dynasty, is the earliest complete stone structure complex known to human history and is located at Saqqara. At Saqqara, sixteen more Egyptian monarchs constructed pyramids that are currently in varying degrees of preservation. Throughout the whole Pharaonic period, high officials placed private funeral monuments to this necropolis. Long into the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, it continued to be a significant complex for non-royal burials and cult rituals for more than 3000 years.