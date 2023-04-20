Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

Animal mummies in ancient Egypt may have been used for magic, study suggests

Lead may have been chosen in the burial as it was believed to be a magical substance, possibly utilized in curses and love charms.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 20, 2023 10:00 AM EST
Created: Apr 20, 2023 10:00 AM EST
culture
Animal coffin EA36151, surmounted by a human-headed part-eel, part-cobra creature wearing a double crown, associated with the ancient Egyptian god Atum.
Animal coffin EA36151, surmounted by a human-headed part-eel, part-cobra creature wearing a double crown, associated with the ancient Egyptian god Atum.

The Trustees of the British Museum. 

Six sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins have been found recently.

As stated in the release, animal mummification was a common technique in ancient Egypt, and prior study has revealed that certain mummified animals may have represented presents to deities or been employed in ritual acts, while others may have been thought to be physical manifestations of deities.

Neutron tomography, a method that generates images of objects based on the extent to which neutrons emitted by a source can pass through them, was used to capture an image of the contents of six sealed animal coffins after previous attempts to study the coffins with X-rays failed.

The six coffins are all composed of copper-based materials. According to the authors, it is unusual for such coffins to still remain sealed. Three of the coffins, which feature loops and representations of lizards and eels on top, were found in the historic city of Naukratis.

Animal mummies in ancient Egypt may have been used for magic, study suggests
Animal coffin EA27584, surmounted by two lizard figures.

The Trustees of the British Museum and O’Flynn et al. 

They have been dated between 500 and 300 BCE. In the historic city of Tell el-Yehudiyeh, a fourth coffin was topped with a lizard figure and has been dated to anywhere between 664 and 332 BCE.

The two more coffins, which depict human heads on part-cobra and part-eel figures, date between 650 and 250 BCE, are of uncertain provenance.

In three of the graves, the scientists found bones, including an entire cranium with measurements resembling those of a group of wall lizards that includes species native to North Africa, as well as signs of fractured bones in two further coffins.

Additionally, they discovered textile fragments in three coffins that may have been made of linen, a material that was frequently employed in Ancient Egyptian mummification.

They suggest that the animals may have been covered with linen before being buried in the coffins. The three coffins without loops were all found to contain lead, which the authors speculate may have been used to help two of them distribute weight and patch a hole in the third.

They could have been used for magic

They hypothesize that lead may have been chosen due to its reputation in ancient Egypt as a magical substance, as other studies have suggested that lead was utilized in curses and love charms.

The three coffins with loop tops contained no additional lead, according to the authors. They contend that the lighter coffins with loops may have been suspended from a shrine or temple walls, sculptures, or boats used in religious processions, as opposed to the heavier coffins made of lead, which may have had other functions.

Most Popular

The study was published in Scientific Reports.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/eFLN8anCi0xVcc69GRjime1DwyyULhtlGwKapQ5r.jpg
Scientists discover new type of uranium isotope with a half-life of 40 minutes
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3ROaXejNwv/satellite.jpg
Astronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/cbW6rdYyZEPSehT4QToisjc8X7o83YAgu9tT7maE.jpg
Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/15/image/jpeg/hFcdP7FahzWRZtmzaM9uG2RiZw7aCbppEufZYHAE.jpg
Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber waste
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/6ynZdbu9oZTsaSvKPL6pimd0bwvakX7C0X5ls3oK.jpg
Rise of Skynet? AI takes control of a Chinese satellite for 24 hours
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/J2tBqHqcS80nTKts9PHE4NuizjV7xx8jfG46OSxx.jpg
Hidden barn revealing 230 'very rare' classic cars in pristine condition to go up for auction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/07/image/jpeg/wPj7k2GDQgpQRHY3w0JYNX8rQG2N25rG6UFastcY.jpg
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/07/28/image/jpeg/NNtfnbTaik1AM0sKbXKHcRlITvzGvsWdhA9VNNdl.jpg
How AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggage
More Stories
innovationHow Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction
Sade Agard| 1/24/2023
healthExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
Brittney Grimes| 11/11/2022
innovationHow is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights
Sade Agard| 3/27/2023