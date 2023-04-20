Animal mummies in ancient Egypt may have been used for magic, study suggests

Six sealed ancient Egyptian animal coffins have been found recently.

As stated in the release, animal mummification was a common technique in ancient Egypt, and prior study has revealed that certain mummified animals may have represented presents to deities or been employed in ritual acts, while others may have been thought to be physical manifestations of deities.

Neutron tomography, a method that generates images of objects based on the extent to which neutrons emitted by a source can pass through them, was used to capture an image of the contents of six sealed animal coffins after previous attempts to study the coffins with X-rays failed.

The six coffins are all composed of copper-based materials. According to the authors, it is unusual for such coffins to still remain sealed. Three of the coffins, which feature loops and representations of lizards and eels on top, were found in the historic city of Naukratis.

Animal coffin EA27584, surmounted by two lizard figures. The Trustees of the British Museum and O’Flynn et al.

They have been dated between 500 and 300 BCE. In the historic city of Tell el-Yehudiyeh, a fourth coffin was topped with a lizard figure and has been dated to anywhere between 664 and 332 BCE.

The two more coffins, which depict human heads on part-cobra and part-eel figures, date between 650 and 250 BCE, are of uncertain provenance.