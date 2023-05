Weeks after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the U.K. regulator dealt another blow to the biggest-ever gaming deal.

The regulator has issued an interim order, published yesterday, restricting both tech firms from acquiring an interest in each other without its consent.

The order states that both Microsoft and Activision will need prior written consent from the CMA before any of the firms:

acquire an interest in their respective subsidiaries,

acquire an interest in an enterprise holding an interest in either firm or carrying on the business of either firm from time to time,

or hold an option to acquire an interest referred to in the above two bullet points

Interesting Engineering had earlier reported that CMA had expressed concerns about how the deal could result in tech giant Microsoft’s dominance in the gaming space and affect Sony PlayStation’s ability to compete.