'Banality of evil': Noam Chomsky, Steven Spielberg express anti-ChatGPT sentiment

Giving the computer autonomy "over your point of view and your self as a human person" get's Speilberg nervous.

Chomsky, echoing Speilberg's views, co-wrote an op-ed on the same day with linguistics professor Ian Roberts and Jeffrey Watumull, director of artificial intelligence at a science and technology company.

"OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Sydney are marvels of machine learning," the trio wrote for New York Times (NYT).

However, chatbots like "ChatGPT exhibits something like the banality of evil: plagiarism and apathy and obviation."

"Given the amorality, faux science, and linguistic incompetence of these systems, we can only laugh or cry at their popularity," further said the op-ed.

The algorithm has no soul

The creation of conversational chatbot technology gained a lot of popularity in recent times. But, with the November 2022 release of OpenAI's Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT), this experienced a revolution.

The AI-generating revenues are skyrocketing. However, many academics and journalists have expressed serious concerns in the past.

Chomsky argues that concerns over rogue AI may entail that it will never be able to make moral judgments or participate in moral debates. Technology might not become a significant part of our lives, but rather a toy and occasional tool.