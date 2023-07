In the wake of companies like Waymo and Cruise expanding their autonomous vehicle services to San Francisco, citizens have taken a unique approach to protest by placing traffic cones on the hoods of these vehicles.

Videos of the group, who call themselves “Safe Street Rebel,” have gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, attracting both support and criticism from users.

The companies that own these vehicles are, however, not pleased with the attention, considering it an act of vandalism.

Waymo, one of the leading players in the self-driving vehicle industry, expressed its disapproval of the activists' actions in a statement. “Not only is this understanding of how [Autonomous Vehicles] AVs operate incorrect, but this is vandalism and encourages unsafe and disrespectful behavior on our roadways. We will notify law enforcement of any unwanted or unsafe interference of our vehicles on public roadways,” reported TechCrunch.