The Antonov An-225 Mriya is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator
The Antonov An-225 "Mriya" was a strategic airlift cargo aircraft designed and built by the Ukrainian company Antonov. It was the largest airplane in the world in terms of weight, wingspan, and total cargo volume. The name "Mriya" means "dream" in Ukrainian.
The An-225 was initially designed in the 1980s to transport the Soviet Union's Buran space shuttle and other large cargoes. It was first flown in 1988, and only one was ever built.
The An-225 has a wingspan of 290 feet (88.4 meters) and a maximum takeoff weight of 1.4 million pounds (640 metric tons). It was powered by six turbofan engines and could fly at a top speed of 530 miles per hour (850 kilometers per hour). It had a cargo compartment that was 142 feet (43.3 meters) long, 21 feet (6.4 meters) wide, and 14 feet (4.4 meters) high, which could hold up to 550,000 pounds (250 metric tons) of cargo.
The An-225 has been used to transport various large cargoes, including heavy machinery, wind turbine blades, and other oversized items that cannot be transported by conventional aircraft. It has also been used to transport humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies to areas affected by natural disasters.
But this beautiful plane was destroyed last year during the "Battle for Hostomel Air Base" when Russia invaded Ukraine. It was a sad ending for one of the most famous planes in the world.
But, while the "Mriya" is no longer with us physically, there are plans to make a new one using some of the technology that was finished on her canceled sister plane.
So, some hope, but a long wait.
That is unless you are a fan of Microsoft's "Flight Simulator."
Antonov has revealed that the company has been working with the development team to bring the aircraft to the game, giving "Mriya" fans the chance to take to the air in this epic aircraft once more.
It’s hoped the "Mriya" will be available for download on February 27, 2023 (the first anniversary of its destruction). IniBuilds say it will cost $20, with “all proceeds going to Antonov/Ukraine.”
Win, win, we say.
