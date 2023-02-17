The An-225 has a wingspan of 290 feet (88.4 meters) and a maximum takeoff weight of 1.4 million pounds (640 metric tons). It was powered by six turbofan engines and could fly at a top speed of 530 miles per hour (850 kilometers per hour). It had a cargo compartment that was 142 feet (43.3 meters) long, 21 feet (6.4 meters) wide, and 14 feet (4.4 meters) high, which could hold up to 550,000 pounds (250 metric tons) of cargo.

The An-225 has been used to transport various large cargoes, including heavy machinery, wind turbine blades, and other oversized items that cannot be transported by conventional aircraft. It has also been used to transport humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies to areas affected by natural disasters.

But this beautiful plane was destroyed last year during the "Battle for Hostomel Air Base" when Russia invaded Ukraine. It was a sad ending for one of the most famous planes in the world.

But, while the "Mriya" is no longer with us physically, there are plans to make a new one using some of the technology that was finished on her canceled sister plane.