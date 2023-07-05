Anxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceans

Japan is facing the ire of the world as it plans to dump treated radioactive water waste into the oceans after getting an official nod from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

The treated water has been lying at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that the decision is consistent with its safety standards.

One of the greatest nuclear disasters in the world

A massive earthquake struck North-eastern Japan twelve years ago. On March 11, 2011, the country was hit with the most powerful earthquake on record, triggering a tsunami, which then caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The catastrophic event has been rated seven on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale, the same level as the 1986 Chernobyl accident.