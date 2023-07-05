Anxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceans

Anxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansThe treated water has been lying at the Fukushima nuclear power station for many years.Sejal Sharma| Jul 05, 2023 08:30 AM ESTCreated: Jul 05, 2023 08:30 AM ESTcultureRepresentational imageDSCimage/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Japan is facing the ire of the world as it plans to dump treated radioactive water waste into the oceans after getting an official nod from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.The treated water has been lying at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that the decision is consistent with its safety standards.One of the greatest nuclear disasters in the worldA massive earthquake struck North-eastern Japan twelve years ago. On March 11, 2011, the country was hit with the most powerful earthquake on record, triggering a tsunami, which then caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The catastrophic event has been rated seven on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale, the same level as the 1986 Chernobyl accident. See Also Related 'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in China Taiwanese policymakers appear to be u-turning on a nuclear-free future Could nuclear power help us reach our climate goals? Bill Gates thinks so The plan to release the wastewater has been pending for many years now. In 2019, Japan’s environment minister had said that there were “no other options” available to the nation but to release the contaminated water into the ocean as they have a shortage of space, reported CNN.A report was presented by the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 4. The IAEA said that the water would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.“The IAEA will continue its impartial, independent, and objective safety review during the discharge phase, including by having a continuous on-site presence and by providing live online monitoring on our website. This will ensure the relevant international safety standards continue to be applied throughout the decades-long process laid out by the Government of Japan and TEPCO,” said Grossi.Anxiety and worry over releasing the waterIt’s only natural that people still have fears over the wastewater since the nuclear disaster basically turned Fukushima into a ghost town. Even though the water will be released slowly over the next couple of decades, there are health risks that just cannot be ignored.It should also be noted that the IAEA report says that the contaminated water is highly radioactive. It has been collected by TEPCO, which runs the Fukushima nuclear plant, and stored on-site in special tanks to prevent it from reaching the environment in its current state.TEPCO has built more than 1,000 tanks to contain 1.32 million metric tons of wastewater, reported CNN.However, as the contaminated water is highly radioactive, the storage of large quantities on site has led to higher doses for workers on site. Hence, it’s imperative that the water be released.These challenges led TEPCO to develop the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) which is used to remove most of the radioactive contamination from the water and thus reduce the dose to workers from this stored water, said the IAEA report.“...the IAEA will continue to provide transparency to the international community making it possible for all stakeholders to rely on verified fact and science to inform their understanding of this matter throughout the process,” said Grossi in the report. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computersWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesMicrosoft unveils the world's first analog optical computer to solve optimization problemsHow scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionEV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolutionSoon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer spaceVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catCapella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observation Job Board