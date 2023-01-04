Last surviving astronaut of Apollo 7 mission Walter Cunningham dies

Life as an astronaut

In 1963, Cunningham was selected as an astronaut for NASA's third class of spacemen and was assigned as prime crew for Apollo 2 until it was canceled. He was also the backup lunar module pilot for the Apollo 1 mission.

Cunningham's moment of glory arrived when he was designated as the lunar module pilot for the 11-day flight of Apollo 7, the first human flight test of the Apollo program. Launched on October 11, 1968, the mission with Walter M. Schirra, Jr. and Donn F. Eisele onboard, tested maneuvers necessary for docking and lunar orbit rendezvous using the third stage of Saturn IB launch vehicle, NASA said on its website.

Following the successful completion of eight tests, including igniting the service module engine and measuring the performance accuracy of all spacecraft systems, the crew splashed in the Atlantic Ocean after a 263-hour mission that flew 4.5 million miles. Just a year later, the mission paved the way for the Moon landing by Apollo 11.

The crew is also remembered for providing the first live television broadcast of onboard activities for which they received an Emmy.

Post-retirement life

Following his mission, Cunningham was chief of the Skylab branch of the Flight Crew Directorate. NASA added that he provided operational inputs for five major pieces of space hardware, two launch vehicles, and 56 major experiments under the Skylab program.