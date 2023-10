Apple has responded to the complaints of some iPhone 15 users who have reported that their devices are getting too hot to handle. The company has revealed the reasons behind the overheating issue and assured that it is working on fixing it.

Apple told Reuters and many other sources that there are a few factors that can make the iPhone 15 run warmer than usual. One of them is the increased background activity during the initial setup or restore process. The device could feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity, Apple said.