Apple bows to EU, iPhone 15 likely to have USB-C port

Apple will switch out its proprietary Lightning charging port in iPhones to be compatible with a USB Type-C cable instead, reported Bloomberg first. The $3 trillion company is simply adhering to the laws set by the European Union.

The EU law says that by 2024-end, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in countries under the EU will have to be equipped with a USB-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops as well. The law's overall purpose is to cut down on environmental waste and save consumers an estimated $247 million per annum.

New phone, new charger

“Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port,” said the EU press release.