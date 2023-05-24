Apple signs multi-billion deal with Broadcom for US-made 5G chips

Apple Inc. has entered into a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement with American chipmaker Broadcom as part of its efforts to source U.S.-made components, a press release said. Further details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The recent agreement is part of Apple's commitment to spending $430 billion toward suppliers and manufacturers based in the U.S. The company, which has previously revealed very little details about its suppliers, has been facing pressure for its over-reliance on Chinese component manufacturers.

This is when U.S.-China relations are on the brink of a collapse, and companies in Silicon Valley could face severe damages if such a situation comes to pass.