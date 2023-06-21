Apple vs Apple: iPhone creator wants Swiss firm's logo changed

Tech giant Apple Inc doesn’t want any other company in the world to use an apple as its logo. Half-eaten or not.

Even if a company has a white cross plastered over the Apple graphic, the tech giant won’t have it.

According to a report published in Wired, Apple Inc is after a 111-year-old fruit growers association in Switzerland called Fruit Union Suisse.

Apple Inc's long tryst with apples

Reportedly, Apple Inc first trademarked the fruit in 2009 and now holds the right over the logo in 84 jurisdictions across the world. The company and the Swiss government have been vacillating since 2017 over intellectual property rights for a black-and-white rendition of the fruit.